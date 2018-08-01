Flow form: understanding how aero really works

Aerodynamics is the science of exploiting the airflow around your race car for downforce, reducing drag, and cooling. It’s a precision task that can pay huge dividends if you get it right, which is why the upper echelons of motorsport pay so much attention to it, with the likes of Formula 1, touring cars, and endurance teams devoting huge budgets and resources to it. But even at a grass-roots level, getting this right (without breaking the bank) can result in lasting and sizeable improvements to your lap times.

We’ve all heard that a race car like Rod Millen’s Celica should, theoretically, be able to drive upside down in a tunnel at, say, 200kph, with the only thing holding it to the roof of that theoretical tunnel the passing air acting on the vehicle’s aero devices. While driving upside down would be trick and all, imagine the effect that that level of downforce would have on your grip levels, thus, the possible speed that you could take a corner. This is where literal seconds can be slashed from a PB if you’re able to get the balance of you aerodynamic additions correct. However, this is where most come unstuck — in being able to test, or prove, the efficiency of their design. Unlike, say, engine upgrades, when a dyno will tell you the exact result of any change, without a wind tunnel or computational fluid dynamics (CFD) analysis software (and the knowledge to run it), we’re really only guessing when it comes to aero, and must rely on the feedback from the driver’s seat. Just look at the current F1 front wing and how it changes over a season to get a picture of how exact this science is.