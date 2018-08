What can we say about the Prowear Chrome Expression Session that hasn’t been said already? Quite a bit, actually, but you’re going to need to grab a copy of NZ Performance Car Issue 262, or NZV8 Issue 161, to read about it. All you get here is a gallery of photos, taken from the cutting-room floor, if you will.

They’re pretty good, though, as shot by the man Richard Opie. See if you can spot yourself.