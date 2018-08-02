Out of sight, out of mind: a safer underbody

Springs are one of the major parts of any vehicle’s suspension system. A mental image of a coil spring is probably the first thing that crosses most minds when talking about vehicle suspension, or leaves, if you’re more akin to dealing in the classic vein. Automotive springs are most commonly identified as coils, leaves, or torsion bars, although airbags and hydraulic rams can also technically be counted as spring equivalents. Chris Alexander from Suspension Tech explains that the most common reason a spring is changed is to alter the ride height, and this is where the car’s handling characteristics can also be tweaked by way of spring rates.

“Basically, the spring holds the car up — it carries the weight, determining the car’s ride height — and allows the wheels a degree of upward/downward movement to best contact a variable road surface. If you install a shorter coil spring, it is going to lower the car’s ride height; install a longer spring and the ride height will be raised. Likewise, a softer spring rate will make for a smoother drive, although less ‘sports-like’ in handling. A heavier spring rate makes the car more compliant on the road but you’ll feel more of the surface bumps and imperfections,” Chris tells us, continuing: “Leaf springs work on the same principle. Add or subtract a leaf from the set to change the rate, and have them reset through heating and tempering to get the ride height you want.”

Once you get select your ride height, then you can get the dampening right through the selection of shock absorbers. It’s important to consider this when selecting the spring rate — you can over-spring and under-absorb a system; the idea is to get them working in unison.

Coil springs are commonly compared in terms of spring rate, which is a measurement of the weight required to compress a spring by one inch. A spring with a rate of 200lb/inch will compress by one inch for every 200lb load placed on it. A spring with an 18kg/cm rate will compress by one centimetre for every 18kg of load. You may also note that many coil springs can be had with either a linear or progressive rate. What does this mean? Linear rate springs compress at the same spring rate, regardless of compression or load on the spring. In comparison, the spring rate of progressive rate springs increases the more they are loaded or compressed. The purpose of a progressive spring rate is essentially to eke the best of both worlds from the spring — a softer spring rate for minor irregularities in the road surface, with a progressively increasing spring rate to limit body roll as the car is driven harder.

Leaf springs operate on a rudimentary design, generally based on multiple ‘leaves’ — primarily a semi-elliptical sheet of steel — stacked on top of each other, getting progressively shorter in length. The ‘top’ leaf is the longest, meaning it will have the most flex in it. As the load increases and the top leaf straightens out, it meets resistance from the shorter leaf below it — this continues, with each leaf adding an extra, and increased, degree of resistance.

Torsion bar suspension was an extremely popular system across the world, although most people will associate them primarily with Chrysler vehicles manufactured around the 1950/’60s. The torsion bar acts as the spring in such a system. It is a metal rod or bar, firmly affixed to a chassis mounting point, with the other end fixed to a pivoting ‘lever’, primarily the lower control arm. As the control arm moves up and down over road undulations, it twists the torsion bar, the resistance of which acts in the same way a spring regulates bumps.

One of the biggest advantages of torsion bar suspension is its ease of use as far as adjustment and maintenance is concerned. Ride height, and the associated suspension properties, can be altered simply by turning each side’s torsion bar adjuster bolt. The ‘spring rate’ can also be changed simply by swapping to a different rate torsion bar, rather than removing and replacing coil springs.

Shock absorbers