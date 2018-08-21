Concept Corner: sacrilegious Dodge Daytona

Brendon Tordoff knows how to make a car look good. Just take a look at the cover of this issue for proof of that, and if you have one handy, flip back to Issue 23 for good measure. However, while a big block Cuda that looks as good as ‘SIKFSH’ is sure to be a dream car for most people reading this — regardless of brand allegiance — Brendon could do one better, if circumstances permitted.

In a perfect world (with a bank balance looking like a telephone number) he’d be building something a whole lot crazier, and that would be sure to divide opinion!

That end result is a pro-touring ’69 Dodge Daytona, although the rarity of these cars means a ’69 Charger would be the likely donor, with an aftermarket Daytona kit fitted.

The Daytona replica would be finished in classic Spring Green Metallic, with the black Daytona stripe finished in matt, and the whole thing given a patina look — as though it was a genuine race car fished from a barn. Add a faded vintage race number to each door, drop the sills by two inches, and add a matt black chin spoiler, and he’d call it done.

As rugged as it might look from the outside, though, he’d be going all out everywhere else — try a full Roadster Shop chassis with airbags and big Baer brakes all round.

Being a man of the wheel and tyre industry, you can bet he wouldn’t be settling for second fiddle with the rims either. They’d be straight out of the Foose custom shop — deep-dish Qualifiers measuring in at 20x9 and 20x13 inches, with matt coffee-coloured centres.

But while this may all sound reasonably SEMA spec, Brendon would have to ruffle a few feathers as well, with a twin-turbo LS mill … but you can be sure the fabrication and detailing would almost make up for the sacrilege!

A Holinger six-speed sequential box would make it a weapon to drive, and the interior would be finished in a retro-modern style reminiscent of the amazing Singer Porsches.

The end result? Something that would surely hold its own in any arena — be it the show hall, the race track, or the street.

