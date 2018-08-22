Classics only, please: Caffeine and Classics' new 30 year rule

“We know this is a tough ask and that people with modern vehicles love them just as much as classic owners love their vehicles, but we hope that you can respect our wishes as we try to bring Caffeine & Classics back to its core purpose — which is bringing together owners of classic vehicles within the car parking space available.

“Everyone knows that classics struggle with traffic jams, and while we are rapt with how many public come along to view these cool old cars, this is causing serious traffic congestion for us … there is no parking for spectators within Smales Farm. [These] are just for the classics and so we strongly encourage you to take advantage of public transport (there is a bus station within Smales Farm), or if you must travel by car then you will need to park off-site and walk in.”

What we think this boils down to is: if a car is something that you would see on your daily commute to work, or can still buy at the local dealer, it’s not one for this event. The organizers clearly haven’t made this decision lightly, and it’s an understandable compromise to maintain the event’s purpose, so be nice and help ’em out — the next event takes place on 26 August.