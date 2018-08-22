Internal procedure: intricacies of engine rebuilding

Even in today’s world of modern technology, and with an automotive production process that’s rich in electronics, not a lot has changed when it comes to the nitty-gritty of rebuilding the internal-combustion engine. Whether it’s a classic or a modern car, fresh off the dealer’s lot, once you get all the external mumbo jumbo off the engine, it’s the same basic process that it has been for 100 years. There’s a block and crank, pistons driving a camshaft or camshafts, valves that open and close, and an oiling system. Simple, right? So it’s understandable that many people might attempt to complete a full rebuild in their garage — but some things are best left up to the professionals, who have the correct equipment.

Cleaning

No one wants to work with dirty, grubby parts that will leave marks on your favourite slacks. The professionals jump into a pair of good overalls, steel-capped boots, and rubber gloves before giving the block (and any other parts) a good water-blasting and scrub-down in preparation for an acid wash. This isn’t the type of process to undertake at home, as it is bad for the environment and local waterways. Most professionals have specially designed drainage systems that remove dirty water and gunk into holding tanks to be drained later. This process is followed by one of two things: a cold tank wash for the parts that clean up nicely or a hot wash for those that don’t look in the best of shape.

Cold washing involves an acid-holding tank that is used to strip parts clean, even if they’re covered in gunge, oil, or mud, which is why the first phase of cleaning is so important. The acid uses a three-layer system, with the bottom being where the work gets done, while the middle and top house the solvent base to stop it from evaporating — needless to say, none of this stuff is friendly to the touch. While most people think of a bubbling cauldron when it comes to acid, this is a calm mixture that slowly dissolves parts back to a clean state, removing paint, varnish, and other rubbish that can build up with age. However, it is not a rust-removal solution, and all sensors, plastic, and other non-metal pieces need to be removed beforehand, otherwise they will no longer exist when the part is tanked. As for time frame, if the part cleans up well in phase one, it will only take a few hours, but the worse-off items may be left in over a weekend. This won’t hurt the parts: once they are clean they are done, and the acid doesn’t act any further.

Hot wash is used primarily for older parts with caked-on gunk or blocked-up oil galleries that weren’t cleaned in the first phase. The tank is heated over a few days to maintain the correct temperature, and multiple items are usually done at once. The heat and caustic acid eat away all the hard-to-reach gunge — imagine pork bones in a boil-up. It must be noted that this process is never be used for aluminium parts, as they melt.