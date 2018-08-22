Waimate 50 back for 2018

The legendary Waimate 50 Motorsport Festival will return over 19–21 October this year, with the likes of ‘Fanga Dan’ Woolhouse, Andy Duffin, Gaz Whiter, Troy Jenkins, Andrew Redward, Chris Green, and Ben Wilkinson set to attend.

Officially the country's longest running street race, having cracked a half century back in 2016, the Waimate 50 continues to prove why it’s one of the best street races we have in New Zealand. It takes the best of practically all disciplines and throws them onto the (closed) public roads of south Canterbury. So whether drifting, time attack, rally, or historic circuit cars are you flavour, it’s got something to tickle the adrenaline nerve.

Tickets are on sale now, with weekend passes for just $20 and autoshow upgrade for just $10. Head to waimate50.co.nz for all the finer details and to purchase or search ‘Waimate 50’ on Facebook.

Waimate 50

19 - 21 October