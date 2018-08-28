Cut loose: bashing limiters and tyres at NZBC Huntly

Unfortunately, just as the qualifying round kicked off, the weather took a turn for the worse, drenching the pad and coming back for more every time it looked like drying out. This completely skewed the playing field, and the organizers made the tough call to turn the day into an exhibition, so as not to unfairly bias the scorecards in favour of those who were lucky enough to get a dry pad.

Hey, it was still an awesome day out, and while there are sure to be a few disappointed competitors out there, we all know that the weather is one thing nobody has yet figured out how to change. The third NZBC round of this season will be the Masterton Mayhem, held at Masterton Motorplex on October 21.

