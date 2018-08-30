Crossing over: an interview with rallycross driver Sloan Cox

NZ Performance Car: Hey, Sloan. First of all, congratulations on making it to Europe to further your rallycross career. Can you tell the readers what sparked your interest in motorsport?

Sloan: Thanks, guys — I’m really thankful for what we’ve achieved so far. My interest in motorsport started really early on in my life, thanks to my father, who loved rallying and followed it as a spectator for years but didn’t get into the driving side of things until later in his life when his business was doing well and the money was there to fund it.

My older sister Tarryn and I would go along to events with him, so early on we would follow him around with our mother and the service team loving it, and that put a love for rallying into us both from a young age.

When did you first get behind the wheel yourself, and where did it start out?

At the age of 12, Tarryn started driving and me, being two years younger, had to watch and wait. When I finally turned 12, that’s when things really kicked off, and I started driving at club events, learning more to drive rather than race, and it would grow from there.

At 13, we had an Evo III club car that I learned to push hard, and, by 14, I had started to win club events against competitors of all ages and experiences. Things started out at just the Rotorua Car Club, which I was a member of, being local, and it eventually grew out to clubs further away, like Tauranga. As I got older, we could travel more, and, from 13 onwards, we would head up to Thames Valley, which had some awesome events and plenty of seat time on offer.

It got to the point where I’d leave school on a Wednesday afternoon and head straight up to Pukekohe in Auckland to compete in the evening bent sprints, then get back in the car and head back to Rotorua to go to school the next day.

By 15 years old, we had entered in the New Zealand Rally Championship (NZRC) and competed at a national level. The goal was always to head overseas in the future, and, as I’ve always had that love affair with rally, that’s what we aimed for, but with the growth of rallycross here and worldwide, that really drew my interest