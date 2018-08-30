Pickup artist: the cleanest B2000 you'll ever lay your eyes on

Flawless paint, millimetre-perfect door gaps, and a tray so clean that you’d likely be shot point blank if owner Wiremu Burkhardt ever caught you throwing anything in there: these are not the kinds of attributes you’d normally associate with the humble and often-abused utility, but the B2000 before you is much more than a simple work hack; it’s a tribute to a part of our culture central to what it is to be Kiwi.

You see, Wiremu, like many Kiwis, grew up in the tray of a ute. It served as more than just a work vehicle; it was the family car, the weekend toy, and the workhorse all rolled into one. And he’s not alone in this obsession. All you need to do is look at the top-selling vehicles in New Zealand to understand that we are a nation of ute owners. With three generations of B2000, a B1600, and a Surf for dune-bashing duties, it’s fair to say that Wiremu’s obsession goes deep, and the ’84 B2000 is the crown jewel of the fleet. Wiremu’s 10-year project has wrestled something that was never intended to be perfect into exactly that.