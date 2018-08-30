Unhealthy diet: Matt's SS ute will eat you for tea!

As featured in NZV8 Issue No. 1 — June 2005

Judging by his number plate, Matt Jukic likes eating people for tea. As I was scheduled to go for a ride with this guy, it’s fair to say I was a little worried about who he was. On meeting him, however, it becomes obvious that it’s not him who has the unhealthy appetite, but the wild 2001 Holden VU SS ute he has spent the last few years building to perfection.

Most people can only wish their dreams could come true. Matt’s, on the other hand, actually did. Around three years ago he had a dream about a white SS ute. Not just any ute, however — this one was tubbed, with nitrous and a giant supercharger for motivation. Dreaming things like this is about as far as it would go for most of us, as buying – let alone modifying – a brand new SS is generally out of reach. But Matt knew what he wanted and knew where to get it.

The very next morning, before the doors were even open, Matt was at Moyes Holden. As you would expect, the staff were happy to sell him another vehicle, but would not believe what he told them he was going to do next.