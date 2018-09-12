Concept Corner: it's a gas!

To move the power out back, a Ford nine-inch will be used, packing 3.73:1 gears, suspended in place with custom five-foot-long ladder bars, combined with a custom Panhard bar. This will be sprung by a transverse leaf, much like the front. To get the perfect nose-high gasser look, a stock Model A axle will be used along with the fitting of extra leaves.

Stopping power will come via discs up front and drums on the rear behind Rocket Racing wheels, wrapped in pie-crust cheater slicks, no less.

Inside the cabin you’ll find a mix of go-fast and go-comfortable goodness, such as bucket seats and harnesses along with pleated door trims and a dash of pinstriping. A roll bar with harness mounts will be grafted into the rear of the cab, but for all intents it’s more about looks than time slips.

Black, just as Henry Ford imagined, will be the only colour for this setup, although the polished engine and coated headers that run along the front fenders will be an exception.

While the pair have a tough street-and-strip car in the Monaro, we have no doubt that once the Model A gets completed, it will also see its fair share of time both at the traffic lights and the staging lights.