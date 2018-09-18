Brap party: Nexen Tyre Mazda Pro7 dates announced

Off the back of a “good, solid season” (2017/’18), the Mazda Pro7 Racing Series is set to return in October, continuing its successful partnership with Nexen Tyre (DTM Wheel and Tyre) that saw both the RX-7 and RX-8 classes improve lap times by one to 1.5 seconds through the use of Nexen 225/50R16 (Pro7 Plus) and 235/45R17 (RX-8) N’Fera SUR4G class tyres.

“It was a good, solid season, on and off the track. We had lots going on. It was a fantastic year … the quality of the product, our partnership with Nexen Tyre and DTM, and the times that were produced by both classes — every track record was broken. We’ve got an exciting year ahead of us,” said Mazda Pro7 Racing Club president Leo Bult.