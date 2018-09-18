Enthusiast essentials: Futura Trailers low-loaders

Towing your garage ornament about isn’t a task to be taken lightly. Spending unnecessary amounts of time strapping that investment (i.e money pit) onto a less-than-suitable trailer and hoping for the best is a sure fire way to run into drama, whether it loads like a skyscraper and provides all of 10cm running board, or is a trailer that was always sketchy at the best of times to tow above 50kph. Whatever you’ve experienced in the past, there’s a Kiwi-owned company out there changing the towing game — Futura Trailers.

Controlled by an electric winch and mechanical locking pin system, they trailer can be pivoted within seconds to drop the deck to ground level for the easiest loading experience you’ll ever have, especially for already slammed cars. Check out the range below:

Futura single-axle