Enthusiast essentials: Futura Trailers low-loaders

Towing your garage ornament about isn’t a task to be taken lightly. Spending unnecessary amounts of time strapping that investment (i.e money pit) onto a less-than-suitable trailer and hoping for the best is a sure fire way to run into drama, whether it loads like a skyscraper and provides all of 10cm running board, or is a trailer that was always sketchy at the best of times to tow above 50kph. Whatever you’ve experienced in the past, there’s a Kiwi-owned company out there changing the towing game — Futura Trailers.
Controlled by an electric winch and mechanical locking pin system, they trailer can be pivoted within seconds to drop the deck to ground level for the easiest loading experience you’ll ever have, especially for already slammed cars. Check out the range below:
Futura single-axle
Designed to suit small to medium sized vehicles, the single-axle option gives you all the benefits of the pro trailer in a smaller package. Constructed from 6005 anodised aluminum, the precision built chassis is CNC machined, while the decking consists of interlocking aluminum planks and features continuous tie rails, sides and front for premium tie down points. Electrically braked, they tow smooth as can be and the jockey wheel means that your car can be loaded even while the trailer isn’t connected to a tow vehicle. Premium options such as stone guards and an additional electric winch can be added, both for extra protection and ease.
Deck size: 4.0 metres
Gross Vehicle Weight Rating: 1700kg
Gross Axle Weight Rating: 1700kg
Tare weight: 400kg
Futura tandem axle
With a larger overall length and twin-axle design, the tandem axle trailer is best suited for medium to large sized vehicles. It features the same strong as all hell 6005 anodised aluminum construction with its precision built chassis and interlocking aluminum planks, while also featuring continuous tie rails, sides and front for premium tie down points. The jockey wheel means that your car can be loaded even while the trailer isn’t connected to a tow vehicle and premium options such as stone guards and electric winch can be added for extra protection and ease.
Deck size: 5.0 metres
Gross Vehicle Weight Rating: 2500kg
Gross Axle Weight Rating: 1587kg per axle
Tare weight: 600kg
Futura Pro
The creme de la creme of the trailer range, Futura’s Pro option was designed with pure motorsports in mind. We all know how earth-scraping low most race cars sit and this is any racers dream. Generous in both wide and length, as well as an electric winch for loading fitted standard. It’s constructed from the materials found on the single- and tandem-axle options — 6005 anodised aluminum, CNC machined chassis, interlocking aluminum deck planks, and electric brakes — and can be optioned with a tyre rack.
Deck size: 6.0 metres
Gross Vehicle Weight Rating: 2500kg
Gross Axle Weight Rating: 1587kg per axle
Tare weight: 665kg
Futura Motorbike & Powersports
Not every vehicle you want to tow is a car, and Futura understand that bikes deserve just as much love when it comes to trailers. The Futura Motorbike & Powersports trailer makes loading quick and easy, with the trailer tilted at the touch of a remote while maintaining a compact frame that is easily-manoeuvrable and ideal for motorcycles of any type, all the while offering the same construction and features as the rest of the range.
Deck size: 3.0 metres
Gross Vehicle Weight Rating: 1700kg
Gross Axle Weight Rating: 1700kg
Tare weight: 350kg
What you’ve ready here is just a drop in the bucket in terms of options and benefits to owning a Futura trailer, to get the full picture including full pricing and features, head to futuratrailers.com or give the Futura Trailers team a bell on 021 973 324