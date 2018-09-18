Rusty racer: Steve Gooch's twin-turbo Thunderbird

“People always ask me when I’m going to paint it,” says Steve Gooch, chuckling as the two of us sit around a table at the back of NZV8’s central Auckland studio. As always, it’s dark in the large white room but for the occasional bright flash from the big studio lights. Each time I hear the soft, muted pop of the firing flashes, I catch a glimpse of the rough, muscular lines of Steve’s hulking 1958 Ford Thunderbird lurking at the other end of the building. “I’ll be honest Steve,” I reply, “This car might just be the greatest thing I’ve ever laid eyes on.”

I’m sure if I am ever successful enough with a woman to produce a child of some kind, I might say otherwise, but for the moment, Steve Gooch’s 1958 Thunderbird is indeed the single best thing I’ve ever seen. A huge, rumbling machine with about as much anti-cookie-cutter bravado as any car ever to grace these pages. There simply isn’t anything else like it in New Zealand.