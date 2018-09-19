Absolute pandemonium: retro-styled A/FX Coronet

Retro drag cars don’t come any cooler than Darren Selwyn’s altered wheelbase 1965 Dodge Coronet 500 — as featured in NZV8 Issue No. 41

To the uninitiated, there are a lot of things about drag racing that can cause confusion. There are myriad classes, some of which feature totally dissimilar cars; there are handicapped starts; and, as incredible as it sounds, it’s entirely possible to lose a race by going too fast. But one question that invariably comes up is how that sleek, aerodynamically tweaked, carbon fibre air-brushed blob ever got landed with such a stupid misnomer as ‘Funny Car’. These things are as serious and frightening as a train wreck, and there’s nothing funny about that. The answer lies back in drag racing’s past, they heyday of the sport back in the early 1960s.

The sport initially grew up around hot rods, and the cars and classes reflected this. But by the early ’60s, Detroit’s car companies — and Chrysler in particular — were starting to show an interest in selling new cars to the crowds that flocked to watch the races. The philosophy of ‘win on Sunday, sell on Monday’ created the era of match race stockers, in which drivers of subtly modified Fords, Chryslers, and a few die-hard GM independents (who may or may not have received factory support) battled it out weekly, with partisan spectators creating heroes overnight.