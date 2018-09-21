Watch Teng Tools Muscle Garage, WIN sweet prizes!

Back for its third epic season, Teng Tools Muscle Garage blasts your eyeballs with all things V8-related from the New Zealand car scene. With an inside look at some of the country’s coolest cars, events, sheds and workshops, you’ll be stuck to the couch with fresh brew and bowl of chips in hand waiting for your next weekly fix — catch a new episode every Sunday during CRC Motorsport on Three!
The show couldn't be made without the generous support of some of New Zealand's leading automotive businesses
Check out the latest episodes of Teng Tools Muscle Garage below:
We’re kicking things off this series with the 2018 Prowear Chrome Expression Session at Hampton Downs. We also check out the new kids on the block unveiled at the Teng Tools Grand National Rod and Custom Show. And meet the Tiki T — the class we all wish was around when we were at school. But getting us underway is the first of this season’s feature cars, the crew from Meguiar’s sent us to New Plymouth to check out Justin Walker’s show stopping ’64 Galaxie.