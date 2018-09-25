Back in it: Repco returns to motorsport, finally

Repco is no stranger to the world of motorsport — the brand is credited with piecing together some of the most potent race engines of years gone by, and has serviced the automotive industry as a parts supplier since forever. So while they have been absent from the motorsport scene for some time, a change-up in their current focus will see the nameplate back on the tarmac with a surprise announcement earlier in the month (12 September).

The announcement revealed a new partnership with DJR Team Penske that will see them become a partner of the Shell V-Power Racing Team in the Virgin Australia Supercars Series. Held at Repco’s Asia-Pacific Head Office in Melbourne, the launch event included a fresh brand relaunch paired with the team’s two race cars in the building atrium. Repco says its new strategic platform is built on the essence of ‘expertise’ and understanding of customers’ relationships with their cars, and signals a new strategic platform and series of future campaigns for the brand.

Newly appointed General Manager, Marketing (Repco), Diana Di Cecco, explained the strategy as being “specific, targeted, and backed with market research and planning. This work is designed to adjust our positioning, acquire competitor share, resonate with prospective customers, be symbolic to our history and ultimately, build brand equity.”

“We’re reminding consumers why they should shop with Repco – we are the experts and true authority on automotive parts - you won’t find anyone more knowledgeable or passionate about cars than us.”

This new Repco and Shell V-Power Racing Team partnership is to be a multi-year agreement, and Jonathon Maddren, Executive General Manager of Repco NZ said “it’s two iconic organisations, in one formidable motorsport partnership. It’s perfect! Repco has an exciting and extensive history in motorsport and this is a long overdue return.”

Cars 12 and 17 have been given fresh liveries for the upcoming season, which were unveiled at the event, with DJR Team Penske founder, motorsport legend and former Repco employee, Dick Johnson, there to mark the occasion.

Shell V-Power Racing Team Managing Director and Team Principal, Ryan Story, said “It is significant to be bringing Repco back into Australian motorsport. To be the team they’ve chosen to partner with is a source of immense pride for us. It’s just the beginning and we’re finally underway.”