Twelve and a half million dollars of classic Mercedes at Ellerslie Car Show

The Ellerslie event is always held on the second Sunday in February, and over the decades has become the highlight of the New Zealand car lovers’ calendar.

This one is the 48th, and like other years, has attracted top prestige and performance car dealerships — some 70 car clubs and enthusiasts from around the country.

Unlike bigger or more commercial events aimed at the general public, the show is club and enthusiast focused and not about sales, so it attracts smaller, albeit more affluent, numbers. Most years, dealers quietly tell organizers about ‘casual’ site visitors who end up buying a $100–300,000 exotic — even in 2018, when rare heavy rain literally washed out the event.

On average, show visitors and participants tend to be 40+ and affluent — if only for the need to afford ownership, maintenance, and restoration costs. Feedback suggests most enjoy the relaxed, no-pressure atmosphere and so spend longer talking with brand representatives even in the wet.

The Club’s display vehicles, ranging from early 1900s through to modern exotics, are valued from thousands of dollars each to $3–4 million. The calibre of many vehicles reflects the reputation and workmanship of the NZ restorations industry, which is rated internationally among the world’s best. Some have taken laurels at California’s Pebble Beach Intermarque Concours and appeared at other classic car competitions around the world.

On the new vehicle front, the Giltrap Group will show the latest from Aston Martin, Audi, Bentley, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Porsche, Volvo, and more. Alfa Romeo and Maserati are back with a stunning line up along with first-time exhibitors Renault, Infiniti, and others.

Specialist exhibitors include Auckland Transport (targeting drivers of older cars), South Island classics dealer Waimak Cars, Protect Auto Paint Protection, Obsessive Car Detailing, Jensen Classics, USA Streetwear, Octane Books, and the ever-popular McDonalds (used) Books.

This year, the nominated charity is the Prostate Cancer Foundation of NZ Inc., publicizing their work at the event via a free display site.

The Ellerslie event is about more than just a car show. It’s the country’s only professionally judged classic car restoration event with competition participants benefiting from generous sponsorship from Meguiar’s and Classic Cover Insurance.

The best cars, entered individually or as club teams, vie for coveted awards ranging from the Intermarque Team Shield to Masters’ Class for individual vehicles, and best unrestored Survivor.

The Classic Cover Insurance Best Club Display this year, the Collectables, will provide information on what makes marques collectable and must-have.

Each year, the day before the show, the MG Car Club organizes a day-long, Auckland-wide, Meguiar’s Tours d’Elegance, departing from six destinations to end up at Vellenoweth Green in St Heliers. Around a hundred participants benefit from Meguiar’s sponsorship and homage.

It takes a year, and a committee of 10 representing car clubs, to organize an event this big — and it’s all voluntary with dozens of host-club workers on the day. Although it’s run like a business, it’s staged by an Incorporated Society whose members are car clubs. Already, they’re thinking ahead to next year, and long-term, the 50th anniversary event in 2022. So, while this year will all be done and dusted by Sunday night, 10 February, only a few weeks later, a review begins of every aspect of the day to ensure the following year is even better.