Chuckin' dirt: Burger King Pro Dirt round six

Round six of the Burger King Pro Dirt Series hit Meeanee Speedway 19th January — the crown jewel of the season with the winner taking home $3,000! The offering pulled in drivers from across the country to the deep south and showed the dedication to the sports they all have.

Stands filled fast as the sun went down and the track looked pretty good considering it was raced on the night before. With 29 cars entered the crowd were treated to some good racing, Meeanee not being that wide meaning passing is difficult, but the likes of Steve Flynn and Mark Osborne used the outside line to take advantage, sometimes even three up!