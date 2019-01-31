Track hackin': 4 & Rotary Nationals track day [gallery]

By Jaden Martin
Posted in Cars, Events
 
 

Is there a better feeling than finally getting to hit the track for some serious thrashing with your mates strapped into the passenger seats after having spent the better part of the last few weeks sleep deprived, broke and scrambling to get the car ready for the one an only 4 & Rotary Nationals? In that moment, not likely! And while we weren’t exactly in that same state of hysteria, there was no chance we were going to missing seeing that exact feeling wash over a full-blown lineup of cars at Pukekohe Park Raceway. But if you weren’t there for whatever reason, or simply want to relive that feeling for a few fleeting minutes, here’s a sweet gallery put together by our resident light-capturer, Adam Croy.

5D2A0636.jpg
5D2A0676.jpg
5D2A0772.jpg
5D2A0866.jpg

Jaden Martin

Growing up inhaling paint fumes and bog dust at his old man's panel shop, Jaden is a qualified word bender that has obtained a 'brofessional' diploma in car building from years of trial and error. He's currently trying to finish his creation of Australian-based debauchery crammed with Japanese- and Euro-inspired goodness. You'll find him writing for NZ Performance Car and producing content online.

Instagram — @jaden_nzpcmagazine

