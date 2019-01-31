Track hackin': 4 & Rotary Nationals track day [gallery]

Is there a better feeling than finally getting to hit the track for some serious thrashing with your mates strapped into the passenger seats after having spent the better part of the last few weeks sleep deprived, broke and scrambling to get the car ready for the one an only 4 & Rotary Nationals? In that moment, not likely! And while we weren’t exactly in that same state of hysteria, there was no chance we were going to missing seeing that exact feeling wash over a full-blown lineup of cars at Pukekohe Park Raceway. But if you weren’t there for whatever reason, or simply want to relive that feeling for a few fleeting minutes, here’s a sweet gallery put together by our resident light-capturer, Adam Croy.