Star Insurance Marketplace: Celebrity adds shine to classics

Celebrity and classic cars go hand in hand. Since the dawn of 20th century popular culture, cool cars have been brand boosters for the rich and famous and the ultimate accessory. They are much more convenient for paparazzi than private jets.

Back in the day, stars such as Clark Gable and Gary Cooper would only be seen in the very best cars of the era. Today, celebrities like Jerry Seinfeld and Jay Leno are well known for their automotive obsessions.

There are plenty of well-to-do famous folk out there, past and present, who tend to change their cars significantly more quickly than most of us — much like their couture on the red carpets they frequent, where it would be a scandal to turn up in the same outfit two times in a row. This means the second-hand market, and world auction sites for that matter, see their fair share of motors that were once, however briefly, owned by someone famous. You may just find a classic car that will give you the opportunity to drop into conversation that your car was once owned by — insert famous Big Shot name here.