It's Targa time!

By Ian Parkes
Posted in Cars
 
 

New Zealand Classic Car’s November issue, on sale now, previews New Zealand’s greatest closed roads tarmac rally, Targa New Zealand.

_MG_082045.jpg

Flip the magazine over and it becomes a programme for New Zealand’s premier closed road event with racing, touring and time trial categories. We feature cars and drivers, route maps, times and places. Plus we have all of the goodness of another great issue. On the cover is what now qualifies as a classic — a Group A Toyota Celica GT4.

5D2A0989.jpg

Inside, the magazine, has a distinctly modern air, featuring one of New Zealand’s fastest selling new cars, the Tesla Model 3.

DT5.jpg


There’s a new De Tomaso Pantera to compare with the classic pictured here (with next month’s cover car), part 2 of the equally beautiful and brutal Peking to Paris classic car rally, BMW’s 135i and a rare Mazda MX5 coupe. Happy reading!

Available on magazine stands or at Magstore now.

NZCC_347_20191014_Cover.jpg

