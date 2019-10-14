Tintop MX5

Look at this one

The Lightning Yellow car featured here is an even more rare creature. Mazda decided at the tail end of the NB model’s production run to make something a little bit more memorable out of the MX5. It pulled convertible models from the production line and sent them through another process whereby senior builders at Mazda grafted the coupe pieces onto them. Three different versions of these were made, labelled Type S, E, and A; just under 200 of them were produced.

This is an A-spec car, the nearest Mazda built to a racing model. The extra work added less than 20 kilos to the model’s overall weight. It benefits from a stiffer construction, thanks to the coupe style of new quarters, roof, and boot. According to the owner Frank Willett, the car handles even better than the convertible or hardtop of the similar model.

This is number 12 of only 40 built to the spec. The other two coupe specifications made up the total of this body shape produced by Mazda.

Found in Japan

Frank knew of the model and had been on the lookout for just such a car for some time. He saw this one advertised in Japan and, sight unseen, placed a bid that purchased the car. Frank heads up a business called Autohub NZ, which specializes in a door-to-door delivery service for imported cars. This time, as the client, he was pleased when his car arrived as scheduled, even more so he was thrilled with the condition of the car. No back history was available but he believes it had only one or possibly two previous owners.

“A cut and polish brought it back to almost new,” he says.

Frank has reupholstered the seats and fitted some new wheels. Apart from that, the car is as he purchased it.