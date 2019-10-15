Enthusiast essentials: Nolathane Classic Kit

By NZV8
Posted in Cars
 
 
NVK17C.jpg

No restoration or restomod is complete without a comprehensive overhaul of suspension bushings, which will transform how your suspension and steering perform. Nolathane’s Classic Kit for Holden HQ to WB sedans comes in black to match that OEM look, and includes every suspension bush from bumper to bumper, with added extras for chassis mounts and alignment if required. Like all Nolathane kits, the products are backed by a lifetime warranty.

Available nationwide from all Repco, Appco, and CoolDrive stores for an RRP of $620.

