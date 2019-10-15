The Bling Company brings you RWB NZ 003

Two have already been built on our shores, which you may recall from the cover of NZ Performance Car issue No. 233, although the secretive fraternity that is Rauh-Welt Begriff (RWB) has remained all but a mystery to most of those outside its membership.

Few get the chance to see RWB’s creator, Akira Nakai — known for reinventing the Porsche 911 with huge overfenders, big wings, and wild ride heights — personally build a car that is worthy of wearing the nameplate. However, that’s about to change, as Nan Su of The Bling Company, who was one of the owners of the first two incarnations built here, is personally inviting the entire country to come and watch as Nakai-san takes a grinder to Porsche steel and creates the official RWB NZ 003 car!

The event is set to go down from 30 November to 1 December at The Bling Company in Hamilton (7 Northway Street) and will give the New Zealand public its first glimpse of what has otherwise been a super-exclusive viewing opportunity. Entry is just $5 per person, and all proceeds are to be donated to Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter, Starship Foundation, and Cancer Society.

Lock the date into your calendars, people; this may be your only chance to see a genuine RWB crafted in the flesh, by the master himself. Follow The Bling Company on Facebook for further updates.