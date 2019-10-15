Watch Teng Tools Muscle Garage Season 5, and be in to WIN!

By NZV8
Posted in Cars
 
 

Teng Tools Muscle Garage covers the local V8 car scene from the eyes of your average Kiwi petrolhead, with an inside look at some of the country’s coolest cars, events, sheds and workshops, and you’ll be glued to the couch waiting for your next weekly fix. Teng Tools Muscle Garage is a locally-produced programme covering the local V8 scene, with an inside look at some of the country’s coolest cars, events, sheds and workshops, and, of course, people. Airing on Sundays at 1pm, as part of Three’s CRC Motorsport, it’s well worth keeping in your calendar — of course, you can catch up on any missed episodes right here.  The show couldn’t be made without the generous support of some of New Zealand’s leading automotive businesses, so a special thanks must go to Teng Tools, Meguiar’s, Need A Car, and Mount Shop.

Catch the show each Sunday as part of CRC Motorsport on Three.

Plus, enter here to go in the running to win the grand prize of a Meguiars pack, $500 Mount Shop voucher and subscription to NZV8 worth over $1200!

Episode 1 — Sunday, 20 October

Episode 2 — Sunday, 27 October

Episode 3 — Sunday, 3 November

Episode 4 — Sunday, 10 November

Episode 5 — Sunday, 17 November

Episode 6 — Sunday, 24 November

Episode 7 — Sunday, 8 December

Episode 8 — Sunday, 22 December

Episode 9 — Sunday, 29 December

Episode 10 — Sunday, 5 January

Show more posts by NZV8

Related

Watch Teng Tools Muscle Garage Season 5, and be in to WIN!
Watch Teng Tools Muscle Garage Season 5, and be in to WIN!
Cars
WIN a trip to Summernats 2020! Click here to enter
WIN a trip to Summernats 2020! Click here to enter
Cars, Competitions, News
Adrenalin-pumping: get the Superthriller Jet Sprint Christmas special
Adrenalin-pumping: get the Superthriller Jet Sprint Christmas special
Cars, News
Guided tour: see the USA hot rod style with Scottz Tours
Guided tour: see the USA hot rod style with Scottz Tours
Cars, Events
Enthusiast essentials: Nolathane Classic Kit
Enthusiast essentials: Nolathane Classic Kit
Cars