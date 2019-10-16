Adrenalin-pumping: get the Superthriller Jet Sprint Christmass special

As the end of year celebration closes in on us, you could book the same boring lunch for your workplace Christmas function, or you could give your staff what they really want: the adrenalin-pumping experience that is SuperThriller JetSprint boats! This is the place where you aren’t just riding shotgun, but actually driving a 100hp water-skipper — they genuinely haul, just like your team needs to.

Check out the SuperThriller thrash test article where we got behind the wheel along with D1NZ drifter Benj Wilkinson to battle it out

And to sweeten the deal, SuperThriller are currently offering a Christmas special: mention this article in the notes when booking any package online, or tell the person on the other end of the phone, and you will receive a complimentary catering package normally valued at $25 per person!

The team-building special is valid for bookings placed in October with a minimum of eight people to be held in November or December. General SuperThriller terms and conditions apply, refer to the SuperThriller website.

To organize your outing or company event, call Nick on 0800 JETSPRINT (0800 538 777) or visit superthriller.co.nz.