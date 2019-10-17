Full coverage: how the claims process works, with NAC Insurance

When you’ve been involved in an accident or found your car/motorbike stolen, it’s fairly stressful. That’s why the team at NAC Insurance aims to make the claims process as easy as possible for you. So that you can understand exactly how the claims process works, and what information you’ll need, we’re breaking it all down right here.

NAC claims process

If something has happened to your vehicle, please call NAC as soon as you can on 0800 501 508. Your claims handler will ask for any information needed to get repairs underway, or take you through what happens if your vehicle is deemed a total loss.

NAC will assess your claim.

If your claim is approved, NAC will either: — arrange for the repair with an approved repairer or someone of your choice. If you choose one of NAC’s approved repairers, they will guarantee their work for as long as you own the vehicle — pay the market value up to the sum insured on your policy.

For windscreen claims, simply give NAC a call and the team will take care of it. Note: windscreen cover is only included in the Car Comprehensive policy.

Information needed for NAC to process your claim

Pictures or a description of the damage.

Your details, address, phone, email, and policy number if known.

Details of the other party(ies) involved: name, address, phone number, and car registration number.

If your vehicle has been stolen, a police report is required.

Things you should know

Please take reasonable precautions to prevent any further loss or damage to your vehicle — always get your vehicle towed to a safe place if it is unable to be driven following an accident. The towing costs will be covered once the claim is accepted (towing costs are not covered under Third Party Only insurance).

Don’t spend any money on repairs or replacement parts without talking to NAC first. If it’s an emergency, go ahead, but keep any receipts to claim a reimbursement.

If you believe you have caused damage to someone else’s property, don’t admit you are at fault. After the immediate stress has passed, you may find out that there were other reasons for the accident. Just say you need to speak to your insurer and phone NAC on 0800 501 508.

If you receive documents from anyone else about your claim, give NAC a call as soon as possible.