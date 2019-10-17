WIN a trip to Summernats 2020! Click here to enter

The most epic event on the Australian car scene calendar, Street Machine Summernats, is fast approaching (2-5 January, 2020) and we’re giving one lucky reader the chance to win the trip of a lifetime to attend. The $5000 prize package includes return flights for you and a mate to Canberra (departing Auckland), four nights accommodation, and, of course, Platinum Passes to Street Machine Summernats. If you’ve not been to Summernats before, it’s an experience like no other. Based at EPIC (Exhibition Park in Canberra) it runs for four days. The event attracts entrants from all around Australia, and includes not just the best show cars in the land but also the toughest burnout cars, dyno kings, vendors, trade displays, concerts, and more.