Integration: Adam Plews' rear-mounted NSX-powered DC2 Type R

The year is 1949. It’s post-war Japan, and a young engineer by the name of Soichiro has just liquidated his second company for what little money he could salvage out of it, all in pursuit of a better future. All Soichiro had dreamed of since being thrilled as a toddler by the sight of the first car in his village was making a difference in the automotive industry. So, with a handful of funds, the promise of a successful venture to two employees, and a determination to produce quality cars, Soichiro — of the Honda (本田) family — incorporated a little company you may have heard of: Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Fast forward more than half a century to 2001, and 18-year-old Adam Plews is handing over the majority of a modest pay cheque to own his first example of Soichiro Honda’s legacy: a DC2 Integra. It boasts the coveted B18C power plant, and, more important, it makes use of the variable-timing system on which the company has leveraged its name since the late ’80s — VTEC.

Adam’s story is not unlike Soichiro’s. That particular Integra sparked in Adam an undying love affair with the red H-badge that acted as the catalyst for his ownership of more small-capacity front-wheel-drive noisemakers than can possibly be listed. It even saw him scraping together the funds to start his own company, Speed Science, which specialized in aftermarket performance parts for — you guessed it — Hondas and has since grown to encompass a bit of everything.