Take a trip inside the NISMO Omori factory

Red is the colour of energy, passion, and action; it excites the emotions and motivates us to make a move. One of the most iconic tuning houses in Japan, Nismo, which, of course, is emblazoned with red, was a must-see, -touch, and -feel during my time in Japan. There’s no hiding the fact that, for the majority of my automotive-filled life, I have been a Nissan fanboy. I’ve owned countless Skylines, Silvias, Pulsars, Primeras, Stageas, and more in my quest to catch ’em all. As a young player, Gran Turismo was my main automotive outlet, as it was for many, and Nismo special-edition vehicles were the spicy tits — in particular, the Nismo 400R R33 GT-R had me weak at the young hairless knees. When planning my trip to Japan with my good friend Damian, we decided that the factory would be one of our first stops after touching down, as he’s a Nissan diehard through and through too.

Founded in 1984, Nismo was born from a joint venture between Nissan’s original tuning arm, Oppama Works, and Nissan’s Special Car Testing Division within its Omori plant. The intention of this sizeable merger was to allow Nismo to focus on sports car racing, and, in 1988, Nismo built its first vehicle — the Saurus. A year later, as if receiving orders from the big cheese upstairs, it prepared the first Skyline GT-R R32 for battle. It’s safe to say that, since then, the Omori plant has seen its fair share of action.