Weekend warrior: Blayne and Bronson's flame-spitting R32!

So, it’s safe to say it hasn’t quite stayed true to the original plan?

[Laughs] definitely not! We started the build with an $8000 budget and planned on simply using all second-hand and generic parts, but, after stripping the car down, Bronson and I decided that, with our automotive backgrounds, we were too fussy to half-arse the build.

At that point, did style become as important as functionality?

Yeah, it goes both ways. With our combined backgrounds — myself as a car painter and Bronson coming from a motorsport background — we wanted a car that could be driven and perform as hard as it can, but also to turn up to the track every time looking like it had never been on one in its life.