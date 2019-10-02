McLaughlin breaks Lowndes’ record

Clocking up his 17th win of the season, Scott McLaughlin has not only crowned himself the most winning Penske driver in the team’s 52-year history — a record previously held by Mark Donohue, with 16 race wins for Team Penske across the 1968 season — but also eclipsed Craig Lowndes’ 1996 race win record, all on home soil at Pukekohe Park Raceway at the recent ITM SuperSprint.

After starting fifth, McLaughlin took the win under controversial circumstances, after a mid-race safety car issue that shook up the field and caused several front runners to drop way down the field. Fellow Shell V-Power Racing driver Fabian Coulthard was one of those drivers affected when the safety car picked up Lee Holdsworth instead of then race leader McLaughlin, holding half the field at reduced pace for a lap before allowing them through to join the back of the train.

McLaughlin had a solid battle with fellow Kiwi Shane van Gisbergen for the lead of the race, holding him at bay to take the win. He now leads the championship by 598 points over van Gisbergen, with Coulthard having dropped to fourth due to the safety car issue. Shell V-Power Racing continues to lead the Supercars teams points table, by 855 points over Triple Eight.

“I am so stoked to get that done on home soil. We made the car so much better today. My team is just incredible and I am so fortunate to drive for them,” said McLaughlin. “Breaking that Lowndes record is very special, but doing it here in New Zealand makes it even more special. Thanks so much to all of the amazing fans out here today. I’m so proud to have gotten it done today.”