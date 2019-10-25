Five daily drivers under 10k

Seeing as the German automaking powerhouse that is BMW loves to offer every level of trim under the damn sun, instead of focusing on the whole fifth-gen 3 Series range, we’ll take a look at the one that actually matters to most of you reading this: the turbocharged 335i. It’s probably one of the best, most affordable, and underrated options on this list for the simple fact that most potential buyers are still scared off by the age-old sentiment that European equals frequent failures and costly maintenance. While this may have been true for certain older European-produced cars, most modern examples have had pretty solid runs, and the BMW 335i is no exception. Plus, how can you argue with a straight-six turbo that offers upwards of 200kW and is one of the best paddle-shifted autos ever made?

Offered in four distinct body types, each had its own model designation, with ‘E9X’ commonly accepted as the term to be used when describing this generation of the 3 Series. These types were as follows: four-door sedan (E90), touring wagon (E91), coupe (E92), and convertible (E93). The E92 335i coupe, introduced in 2006 for the ’07MY, was the first 3 Series model to be sold with a turbocharged petrol engine, introducing the world to the N54 three-litre twin-turbo straight-six power plant — which is a predecessor to the examples found in the current-day BMW Z4 and the Toyota Supra (A90). It produces a manufacturer-claimed 225kW at the rears and 400Nm of torque.