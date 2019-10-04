Win a trip to Summernats!

The most epic event on the Australian car scene calendar, Street Machine Summernats, is fast approaching, and we’re giving one lucky reader the chance to win the trip of a lifetime to attend. The $5000 prize package includes flights for you and a mate to Canberra departing from Auckland, four nights accommodation, and, of course, Platinum Passes to Street Machine Summernats. You’ll need to check the next issue of NZV8 for details on how to enter but we’ll be keeping it simple so make sure you do enter!
If you’ve not been to Summernats before, it’s an experience like no other. Based at EPIC (Exhibition Park in Canberra) it runs for four days. The event attracts entrants from all around Australia, and includes not just the best show, toughest burnout cars, and Horsepower Heros, but also features a big contingent of vendors and trade displays, as well as nightly concerts, and more.
For more info, visit summernats.com.au.