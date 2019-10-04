Win a trip to Summernats!

The most epic event on the Australian car scene calendar, Street Machine Summernats, is fast approaching, and we’re giving one lucky reader the chance to win the trip of a lifetime to attend. The $5000 prize package includes flights for you and a mate to Canberra departing from Auckland, four nights accommodation, and, of course, Platinum Passes to Street Machine Summernats. You’ll need to check the next issue of NZV8 for details on how to enter but we’ll be keeping it simple so make sure you do enter!