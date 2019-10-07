Kiwis confirmed for TCM invitational

Back in July we talked about how, while most of us will have to spend our days imagining the scenario of being given a golden ticket to the legendary race that is the current-day Bathurst 1000, a select group of Kiwi racers had been invited to jump the ditch and take part in the 2019 incarnation, which will go down Thursday, 10 October to Sunday, 13 October.

It’s the second time in recent years that such an invitation has been extended; however, unlike the previous visit, which was a stand-alone race, this time the Kiwis will be racing in the famed Touring Car Masters (TCM) category. While they will not be competing for TCM championship points, that doesn’t mean the TCM drivers won’t be feeling the pressure of Kiwi driving — although significant diligence of care will be undertaken not to interfere adversely with the current competitors’ prospects.