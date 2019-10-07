Kiwis confirmed for TCM invitational

Back in July we talked about how, while most of us will have to spend our days imagining the scenario of being given a golden ticket to the legendary race that is the current-day Bathurst 1000, a select group of Kiwi racers had been invited to jump the ditch and take part in the 2019 incarnation, which will go down Thursday, 10 October to Sunday, 13 October.
It’s the second time in recent years that such an invitation has been extended; however, unlike the previous visit, which was a stand-alone race, this time the Kiwis will be racing in the famed Touring Car Masters (TCM) category. While they will not be competing for TCM championship points, that doesn’t mean the TCM drivers won’t be feeling the pressure of Kiwi driving — although significant diligence of care will be undertaken not to interfere adversely with the current competitors’ prospects.
A total of 16 drivers have locked in for the trip, with the list having changed from our previous report due to availability and time frames.
1. Angus Fogg — 1970 Ford Mustang Fastback
2. Dr John Elliott — 1974 Holden Torana SL/R 5000
3. Bruce Tinnelly — 1970 Holden Monaro HT GTS
4. Hugh Gardiner — 1970 Chevrolet Camaro
5. Tony Galbraith — 1972 Valiant Charger
6. John Hepburn — 1972 Holden Monaro
7. Tony Anderson — 1975 Chevrolet Monza 2+2
8. Nick Ross — 1971 Dodge Challenger
9. Greg Cuttance — 1982 Ford Falcon XE
10. Grant Dalton — 1970 Chevrolet Camaro
11. Greg Donaldson — 1983 Holden Commodore
12. Michael Wallace — 1976 Chevrolet Monza 2+2
13. Michael Eden — 1971 Ford Falcon XY
14. Bruce Anderson — 1969 Ford Mustang Fastback
15. Andrew Anderson — 1982 Ford Falcon XE
16. Janine Douglas — 1982 Holden Commodore VH