Technical Feature — Exterior touch-ups

“Most of the parts are still quite easy to get, and we find that most of the common cars are having just about every part reproduced now,” he says. “Cost wise, it’s often much cheaper than what you’d pay for a common, modern Japanese car.”

Not only is New Zealand a country where people ensure that their cars are driven, it’s a place where people also tinker with the appearance and overall look of their vehicles. Louis finds that it’s this tinkering with the little details that most people are comfortable with, when it comes to DIY.

“We often find customers wanting help with the little things — from what kind of mirror they should fit to their car, to which set of points they will need. I think this is because a lot of people are only brave enough to ‘tinker’ with their cars, and will hand them over to a professional for more major work.

“We love this, though! We are all car enthusiasts, and everyone does enjoy a good bit of tinkering. There’s nothing like standing back at the end of the day and looking at the beautiful set of mirrors you’ve just fitted. That’s what it’s all about.”