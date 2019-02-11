Diggin' for Gold: V 4&Rotary Nationals 2019

Ask most people in the scene what they are doing the last weekend of January any year, and, nine times out of 10, the response will be, “that’s Nationals weekend, bro” — or at least it should be! Nats is the institution that we’ve all come up on — it’s the place to flex your automotive muscle to the masses, where we all come together, and where standards are set for the following year. So, as it has been for decades now, anticipation for this year’s event was high, and the buzz around the cars to be unveiled played out with rumours and whispers flying around.

Leading up to the weekend, there was much speculation about exactly who had been doing what and what we would see the covers thrown off. And, although overall entrant numbers seemed a little down on previous years, once the covers did come off, and the likes of this month’s cover car (Jacky’s widebody Evo wagon), the RE Automotive F1300 van, GT Refinishers’ Pandem Cayman, the ex-APC drag Evo, and a few special surprises (such as Alex Murray’s uber-clean 370Z) came to light, there was more than enough to satisfy our desires.