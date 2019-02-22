Going out with a bang: Burger King Super Saloon Pro Dirt Series final

One of the biggest draw cards for this round, besides the fact that we’d see a champion crowned, was that American driver Bobby Pierce was flown in to get into the driver’s seat. Bobby had race here two years prior, cleaning up our top guys and showing what a professional driver can do. Would he go on to do the same this year? The answer was no! The car wasn’t up to to its usual fast performance and in the final, he hit a wall with the right rear puncturing a tyre and knocking him out for the night.

Group 1, heat 1