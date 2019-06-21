Enthusiast essentials: MCA Suspension

With an official New Zealand distributor onboard (Race Shock Specialists), you can now get your hands on the MCA Suspension range locally. A special product range has been put together specifically for our market, starting with the Street Essentials Elite, which is designed, developed, and assembled in Brisbane, Australia. The Street Essential Elite is not only designed for maximizing comfort, it also incorporates a very enjoyable level of handling for street applications and features a significant improvement in handling over the standard products, thanks to the addition of MCA Suspension’s latest valving technology — Fusion Valving — along with a more thorough and dedicated development programme.

Priced at $2250, the Street Essential Elite is fully adjustable, premium quality, and offers a two-year locally supported warranty. Visit mcasuspension.com for more information.