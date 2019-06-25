Serious thrills: Superthriller Jet Sprint thrash test!

Benj Wilkinson is late, almost an hour late. The rest of his mates — a group of eight — have been milling around waiting for him at the brand-new Colin Dale Park, located near Auckland Airport. This is the home of New Zealand’s all-new Superthriller Jetsprint, a unique adrenaline speed-buzz with a twist: you turn up with your mates and get behind the wheel.

There are other purpose-built lake courses for jet-sprint boats in New Zealand, but they have always been strictly for competitive racing teams with their own high-powered boats. Superthriller changes all that, letting almost anyone 13 years or older take control of one of Superthriller’s jet-sprint boats — 100hp of aquatic power — and experience thrashing it around its purpose-built lake course. Just like the pros, there is only one boat on the course at a time.

Benj is smiling and confident on arrival, and fills out the required safety paperwork, as the anticipation builds with the others. Benj’s got every right to be a little cocky; for the past three years, he has competed in the D1NZ Drifting Championship Series, the elite national competition for Kiwi drift racers. After years of practice and the D1NZ experience, he knows how to manage a vehicle to lock into aggressive, fast, controlled corners better than most people in the country. With jet-sprint basically the aquatic equivalent of on-land drifting, he’s surely got to be the favourite heading into today’s competition!?