Hotline bling: 2019 Chrome Expression Session South!

Just like the good old days of ripping endless mainies with four of your mates packed into the cabin of your first shitter that everyone somehow thought was cool and the crew’s favourite hip-hop CD blasting over factory audio from decades prior, Chrome Expression Session is probably one of the best things you can do with your car without the risk of door-to-door racing or Johnny Law giving you a few extra taxes. With the home-base event in the North Island going five years solid and drawing in upwards of 700 entries in 2018, it was only a matter of time before the calls from the South Island became too much to ignore, so the Chrome party headed southwards to Mike Pero Motorsport Park, Ruapuna in Christchurch for the inaugural Chrome Expression Session South, which went down 18 May.

We don’t need to sit here and tell you how massive the car scene in the South Island is. Christchurch alone is a swarming mass of automotive goodness, and, when you start to mix in all the lesser-seen gems from the surrounding areas, it becomes a hotbed of quality modified steel that rivals those found in the northern parts of the country.