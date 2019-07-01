Video: Gymkhana like you've never seen before

By Marcus Gibson
Posted in Cars
 
 
Hoonicorn.png

Any video in the Gymkhana franchise certainly needs no introduction here, especially Gymkhana 7, which tore the streets of L.A. a new one with the Hoonicorn Mustang. So why the hell am I posting about this video again? In short, I’m not.

hoon again.jpg

What we have below is a unique take on the production, shot entirely on a Super 8 by Pierre Wikberg. What’s Super 8 you ask? It’s a type of film camera using 8mm film, you know that stuff your parents talk about from time to time. Pierre is someone that Ken has worked with for a very long time on projects, and had no real job at the filming of Gymkhana 7 other than to focus on exactly this. The result is pure bad-ass if you like things a little outside the norm — skip to the 20min mark to see his edit.

Marcus Gibson

Marcus Gibson has spent his life getting a little grease under his fingernails growing up with a fascination for all things loud, fast, and low. Growing up during the boom of the import scene, the last ten years have seen him work for a few publications, as well as running his own website before taking up a role at NZ Performance Car in 2011. Marcus is as at home with a keyboard or camera in-hand as he is getting dirty in his workshop or at the track, championing that Kiwi DIY attitude.

Show more posts by Marcus Gibson

