Video: Gymkhana like you've never seen before

Any video in the Gymkhana franchise certainly needs no introduction here, especially Gymkhana 7, which tore the streets of L.A. a new one with the Hoonicorn Mustang. So why the hell am I posting about this video again? In short, I’m not.
What we have below is a unique take on the production, shot entirely on a Super 8 by Pierre Wikberg. What’s Super 8 you ask? It’s a type of film camera using 8mm film, you know that stuff your parents talk about from time to time. Pierre is someone that Ken has worked with for a very long time on projects, and had no real job at the filming of Gymkhana 7 other than to focus on exactly this. The result is pure bad-ass if you like things a little outside the norm — skip to the 20min mark to see his edit.