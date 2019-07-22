Team builder special: SuperThriller JetSprint

By NZV8
Posted in News, Lifestyle
 
 

Skip doing the basic if you want exceptional from your team. For your next team-building function, give the people what they really want: the adrenalin-pumping experience that is SuperThriller JetSprint boats! This is the place where you aren’t just riding shotgun, but actually driving a 100hp water-skipper — they genuinely haul, like your team needs to.

And to sweeten the deal, SuperThriller are currently offering a team-building special: mention this article in the notes when booking any package online, or tell the person on the other end of the phone, and you will receive complimentary catering valued at $25 per person!

Superthriller price.png

The team-building special is valid for bookings placed in July and August with a minimum of six people. General SuperThriller terms and conditions apply, refer to the SuperThriller website.

To organize your outing or company event, call Nick on 0800 JETSPRINT (0800 538 777) or visit superthriller.co.nz.

