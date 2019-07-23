Caffeine and Gasoline offers exclusive club cruise session

We need not lecture you on the good time that is Caffeine and Gasoline, the Caffeine and Classics spin-off event held concurrently at Hampton Downs and brought to you by Protecta Insurance. You’ll already know that it goes down on the last Sunday of every month and that the format sees the Hampton Downs Motorsport Park facility crammed with all kinds of glorious steel.

With attendance levels rapidly increasing and plenty of room still to spare, organizers have extended the invite to those that the foundation of this community is based on: car clubs. While a number of clubs are already attending Caffeine and Gasoline, more are encouraged to join in. And, to sweeten the deal, you can contact Hampton Downs directly to sort out an exclusive track cruise and/or full-speed track session! There’s no other monthly meet that offers the opportunity for the age-old park up followed by an on-track blast.

Lock in a Caffeine and Gasoline Sunday for your next club cruise (the next being 28 July). All track enquiries can be directed to sales@hamptondowns.com, and see facebook.com/CaffAndGas for all further event info.