WIN Triple Eight Red Bull Holden Racing hot laps with Gearwrench!

Gearwrench tools is stepping up its presence in New Zealand, kicking off its relaunch with some high-speed supercar action. The premium US brand’s claim to fame is the original patented five-degree ratcheting wrench, which it released back in 1996, and it now offers a full range of mechanic’s tools and a professional tool-storage system. It has built a reputation for unprecedented speed, strength, and access — Gearwrench is even Nascar tested and proven.

And to celebrate the relaunch of Gearwrench in New Zealand, the brand has joined forces with Triple Eight Red Bull Holden Racing to give our readers the chance to win a hot lap in one of its supercar entries at the ITM Auckland Super Sprints (13–15 September 2019), with flights, accommodation, and general admission all included!