Product test: J-B Weld product range introduction

While a tool-box typically contains spanners, sockets, screwdrivers, etc., there are some liquid additions that can be just as handy as the tools themselves. The trick is to know which product to use and when. If we mention the name J-B Weld, you’ll no doubt start thinking about the original two-pot cold weld reinforced epoxy, but their range is far greater than just the OG. Below, we are going to break down four of the most popular tool-box musthaves from the brand, so you’ll know which one to grab next time. As a side note, each product is a two-part glue and needs to be mixed 1:1 for the chemical cure to happen. If the product is supplied in a syringe, it will automatically dispense both products equally. The plastic packaging also doubles as a mixing tray, and a mixing stick is also provided. To ensure a quality repair, make sure you clean all surfaces, and in many cases, scuffing will ensure a great bond.
J-B COLD WELD
SET TIME: 4–6 HOURS
CURE TIME: 15–24 HOURS
The original two-pot cold weld is a steel-reinforced epoxy that sets so hard (compressive strength of 3960psi) that it can be drilled, tapped, shaped, and sanded once fully cured. While it might sound like some hack-job technique for repairing cracked blocks and cylinder heads (outside the combustion chamber), this is a very real use for the product, and has great success if done correctly. We’ve also used it many times to repair parts that were corroded and not easily replaced. We always carry some in the tool-box to the track and it’s saved our butts with sump repairs more than once. Come to think of it, the sump still has the repair going strong.
J-B CLEARWELD
SET TIME: FIVE MINUTES
CURE TIME: ONE HOUR
ClearWeld is another epoxy, although this one’s not reinforced and dries clear. It’s a fast one-hour cure with a set time of five minutes, and with a full-strength cure achieved overnight. This one’s perfect for repairs where you’re trying to glue something back together and minimize the visual appearance of the crack. While it will have uses in the workshop — given that it bonds most plastics, glass, wood, tiles, and ceramics — it’s also the perfect solution to have in the kitchen drawer; say for fixing that vase of your Nana’s you bumped off the table. It’s actually stronger in compressive strength than the cold weld.
J-B PLASTICWELD
SET TIME: FIVE MINUTES
CURE TIME: ONE HOUR
Covering ABS, hard plastics, PVC, vinyl, and fibreglass, PlasticWeld bonds pretty much anything ClearWeld couldn’t. This is another 4400psi-strength epoxy featuring a superfast five-minute set and one-hour cure time, PlasticWeld is widely regarded as one of the best plastic glues on the market — just make sure that you’re set on your placement, as you don’t have long until it sets, so getting things apart once you’ve joined them is difficult.
J-B PLASTIC BONDER
SET TIME: 15 MINUTES
CURE TIME: 30 MINUTES
Unlike the other products, Plastic Bonder is a urethane adhesive. Formulated to dry black makes it’s perfect for repairing bumpers, attaching trims, and bonding panels. Got a fancy carbon roof skin that needs attaching? This is the product. Got a new lip to add to your bumper? This is the product. Plastic Bonder sets in 15 mins and cures in 30, so trackside repairs are achievable and last. Once cured, it sands easily, so managing an OEM-looking repair is achievable.