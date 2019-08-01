Product test: J-B Weld product range introduction

While a tool-box typically contains spanners, sockets, screwdrivers, etc., there are some liquid additions that can be just as handy as the tools themselves. The trick is to know which product to use and when. If we mention the name J-B Weld, you’ll no doubt start thinking about the original two-pot cold weld reinforced epoxy, but their range is far greater than just the OG. Below, we are going to break down four of the most popular tool-box musthaves from the brand, so you’ll know which one to grab next time. As a side note, each product is a two-part glue and needs to be mixed 1:1 for the chemical cure to happen. If the product is supplied in a syringe, it will automatically dispense both products equally. The plastic packaging also doubles as a mixing tray, and a mixing stick is also provided. To ensure a quality repair, make sure you clean all surfaces, and in many cases, scuffing will ensure a great bond.

J-B COLD WELD

SET TIME: 4–6 HOURS

CURE TIME: 15–24 HOURS