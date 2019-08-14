Nexen Tyre Mazda Racing Series dates announced

The Pro 7 Series has spent years building a reputation for itself as solid, production-based racing category that now makes use of both the initial RX-7 chassis and a newer, separate class for the RX-8 chassis. With the inclusion of more than just the RX-7, the series has undergone a name change for the 2019–’20 season, becoming the ‘Nexen Tyre Mazda Racing Series’.

The new season will see 26 to 30 car grids for the RX-7 and RX-8 classes, with round one set to kick off at Manfeild on 19–20 October, setting the benchmark for the races to follow. Much like the previous season, the series will also head south to compete round three, with Highlands Motorsport Park in Cromwell replacing the Mike Pero Motorsport Park, Ruapuna round seen in previous years.

For further information on how you can join the series, visit mazdapro7racing.co.nz.

2019/2020 schedule

Round one: 19–20 October 2019, Manfeild Circuit Chris Amon

Round two: 30 November–1 December 2019, Pukekohe Park Raceway

Round three: 18–19 January 2020, Highlands Motorsport Park

Round four: 1–2 February 2020, Hampton Downs Motorsport Park

Round five: 15–16 February 2020, Manfeild Circuit Chris Amon