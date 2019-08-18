Event calendar: Repco Takapuna Rocks Festival

The Takapuna suburb on Auckland’s North Shore has a lot to offer by way of beachfront living, good eateries and bars, and an all-year summery vibe — even if it happens to drizzle from time to time. Come 26 October, just as the sunny months of summer start to roll around, you, too, can enjoy the charm of this beachside community at the Repco Takapuna Rocks festival, with its collection of classic cars paired with vintage markets, pinups, and live rock and roll music! The event will also feature special musical guests, Boom! Boom! Deluxe. For further information and regular updates, visit the ‘Takapuna Rocks’ Facebook page.



26 OCTOBER

Repco Takapuna Rocks Festival

Takapuna